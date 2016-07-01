July 1 Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd :

* Says the co will sign contract with UG UTSUNOMIYA Corp, to buy its unit which is engaged in restaurant business, based in Osaka

* Says the co will buy a Nagoya-based company, which is engaged in leasing business of commercial buildings

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)