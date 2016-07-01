July 1 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corporation Limited :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute three new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 6

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5zcqxbpf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)