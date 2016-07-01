UPDATE 2-Philippines scraps communist truce, Duterte tells troops 'be ready to fight'
* Military, defence ministry launch scathing criticism (Recasts, adds details throughout)
July 1 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corporation Limited :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute three new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5zcqxbpf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Military, defence ministry launch scathing criticism (Recasts, adds details throughout)
Feb 3 Eleven people have been arrested outside New York University during a heated protest against a conservative comedian who gave a speech at the school, police said on Friday.
KADEY, Cameroon, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In an innovative push to combat illegal logging and the corruption that enables it, community volunteers in Cameroon are being trained to use smartphones to take geo-tagged images of freshly cut stumps and relay the information to the authorities.