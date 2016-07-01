BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :
* Says it will issue 1 billion yen worth bonds via public offering
* Says bonds maturity on July 28, 2017
* Says subscription date from July 17 to Aug. 1 and payment date on Aug. 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hp0GX4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage: