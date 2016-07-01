BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Shinsei Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it has repurchased 31,736,000 shares for 4,999,906,000 yen in total from June 1 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2FEVXD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage: