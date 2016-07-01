July 1 Radium Life Tech :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured private placement corporate bonds, worth T$2 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4ped

