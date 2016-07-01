July 1 Taiyo Bussan Kaisha Ltd :

* Says it to issue 1,548,000 shares on July 20 via private placement to Daito Koun Co Ltd and Yamate Reizo Co Ltd

* Says it to raise up to 150.2 million yen in total

* Says Daito Koun's stake in the co to increase to 12.46 percent from 7.50 percent

* Says Yamate Reizo's stake in the co to increase to 11.27 percent from 6.16 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pizlja

