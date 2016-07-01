Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 Infraware Inc:
* Says it will sell 2.7 million shares of DIOTEK CO., Ltd to Gwak Min Cheol, for 11.99 billion won
* Says the co hold 10.98 percent stake (2.42 million shares) in the DIOTEK, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: me2.do/IxX8yUG0
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)