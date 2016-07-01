July 1 Infraware Inc:

* Says it will sell 2.7 million shares of DIOTEK CO., Ltd to Gwak Min Cheol, for 11.99 billion won

* Says the co hold 10.98 percent stake (2.42 million shares) in the DIOTEK, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/IxX8yUG0

