July 1 DIOTEK Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will buy 2.1 million shares of INFRAWAREInc from Gwak Min Cheol, for 11.99 billion won

* Says the co to hold 11.32 percent stake (2.1 million shares) in INFRAWAREInc

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xjkMwhnR

