* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3.53 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 7 for 2015

* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8

