(Adds company forecast) Jul 1 (Reuters)- Uny Group Holdings Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to May 31, 2016 May 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 250.91 249.79 509.50 (+0.4 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-0.2 pct) Operating 8.89 4.48 13.96 (+98.7 pct) (-14.7 pct) (+35.2 pct) Recurring 8.21 4.51 12.56 (+82.1 pct) (-11.8 pct) (+22.2 pct) Net loss 11.41 loss 2.69 EPS loss 49.59 yen loss 11.68 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen NOTE - Uny Group Holdings Co., Ltd.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8270.T