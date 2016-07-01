July 1 As One Corp :

* Says it repurchased 16,100 shares for 62.4 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 13

* Says it repurchased 16,100 shares in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vF6bmN

