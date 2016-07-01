SYDNEY, July 1 Chevron said it had suspended production at Australia's Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal after a leak but remained on track to make a second shipment in coming days.

"Chevron Australia plans to undertake some minor repair work on the low pressure flare system at the acid gas removal unit before recommencing production in the coming week," it said in a statement. "Plans remain on track to load the second cargo of Gorgon LNG in the coming days." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)