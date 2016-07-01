BRIEF-Novartis India Dec-qtr profit tanks
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees
July 1 Acucela Inc :
* Says SBI Holdings, Inc's voting rights in the co increased to 16.52 percent (6,196,869 shares) from 0 percent
* Says SBI Investment Co., Ltd.'s voting rights in the co decreased to 0 percent from 11.09 percent (4,160,115 shares)
* Says the changes effective on June 27
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO
* Visiomed Group SA issues 627.606 new ordinary shares which will be listed on Alternext Paris as of feb. 7, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)