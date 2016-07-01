July 1 Acucela Inc :

* Says SBI Holdings, Inc's voting rights in the co increased to 16.52 percent (6,196,869 shares) from 0 percent

* Says SBI Investment Co., Ltd.'s voting rights in the co decreased to 0 percent from 11.09 percent (4,160,115 shares)

* Says the changes effective on June 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U8kiaE

