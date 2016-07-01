July 1 CoAsia Holdings Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it acquires 1.7 million shares in ITSWELL Co., Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of electronic equipment

* Says transaction amount is 12.8 billion won

* Says the co will hold 82.6 percent stake in ITSWELL

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FgaUkuaw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)