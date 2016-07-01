UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 CoAsia Holdings Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it acquires 1.7 million shares in ITSWELL Co., Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of electronic equipment
* Says transaction amount is 12.8 billion won
* Says the co will hold 82.6 percent stake in ITSWELL
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FgaUkuaw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources