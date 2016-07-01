July 1 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 230,700 shares for 500.2 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 17, 2015

* Says it repurchased 2,764,000 shares for 5.8 billion yen in total as of June 30

