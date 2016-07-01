July 1 Celxpert Energy :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$90,299,914 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 1 with book closure period from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6

* Record date Aug. 6

* Payment date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4pEQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)