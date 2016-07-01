July 1 Edison Opto :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$40,000,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 19

* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25

* Record date July 25

* Payment date Aug. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4pFn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)