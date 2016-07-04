July 4 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 600 shares for 192,000 yen in total in June

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says accumulatively repurchased 1,300 shares for 402,000 yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/M56FaL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)