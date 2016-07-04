BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing FY profit rises
Feb 2 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co :
July 4 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.63 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FkcGFs8D
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co :
* Joy Wealth Finance Limited as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
COLOMBO, Feb 2 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of falls, as investors picked up battered blue chips while net foreign buying also boosted sentiment.