BRIEF-Virtu posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 4 Xi An Hongsheng Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says it shareholder, Lhasa-based co sells 5 percent stake in the co to Zhang Jincheng
* Says Lhasa-based co's stake in the co was decreased to 6 percent down from 11 percent
* Says Zhang's stake in the co was increased 5 percent up 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xIEQcOgE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook