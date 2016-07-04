July 4 Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Shanghai medical beauty firm for 208 million yuan ($31.22 million) via cash, share issue

* Says unit plans to set up medical beauty industry fund worth 1.0 billion yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29cFuW6; bit.ly/29s4if1

