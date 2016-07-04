July 4 We&Win Diversification :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$167,133,618 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4yLV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)