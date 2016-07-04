July 4 China Real Estate Corp Ltd

* Says terminates plan to boost Chongqing unit's capital with Greentown China Holdings Ltd's unit due to commercial considerations

* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Shanghai real estate development firm for 41.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29oIXFY; bit.ly/29cGJcb

