BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91
* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
July 4 Universal Vision Biotechnology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.1 per share (T$72,735,300 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 19
* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25
* Record date July 25
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.