July 4 Universal Vision Biotechnology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.1 per share (T$72,735,300 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 19

* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25

* Record date July 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4yP8

