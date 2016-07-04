BRIEF-Dong-E-E-Jiao's shareholder adds shares in the company
* Says shareholder has bought 32.7 million shares in the company between April 20, 2016 and Jan. 25, 2017, representing 5 percent of total issued share capital
July 4 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass :
* Says it will buy 28 percent stake in a Mianzhu-based pharmaceutical glass company at 8.7 million yuan from He Wanfu
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4yUm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder has bought 32.7 million shares in the company between April 20, 2016 and Jan. 25, 2017, representing 5 percent of total issued share capital
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 10,372 won/share from 10,410 won/share
* Dec quarter net profit 308.7 million rupees versus 608.2 million rupees year ago