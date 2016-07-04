July 4 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 90 percent in GD Solar Co Ltd for 658.9 million yuan ($98.93 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 416.2 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, maintenance for facilities

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Gx76g

