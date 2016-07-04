BRIEF-Indusind Bank says co keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives
* Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial
July 4 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it received approval from Hubei Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission, regarding establishement of 45 new branches
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA has made little change to lending growth and provisions targets for this year from 2016 goals, a sign of prudence as Brazil's No. 3 bank copes with a three-year recession and weak demand for credit across households and companies.
* Company is still actively looking for buyer to purchase wisma mpl Source (http://bit.ly/2jGgbQW)