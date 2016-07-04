July 4 Venustech Group Inc :

* Says its wholly owned security technology unit will invest 39.6 million yuan to set up a JV with three firms

* Says the JV will be engaged in information technology business, based in Beijing

* Says the unit will hold 49.5 percent stake in the JV

