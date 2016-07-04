July 4 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 6, and holders of B shares recorded on July 11

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7 for A shares and July 11 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

