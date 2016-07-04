July 4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will use 90 million yuan to set up Hangzhou-based JV with a Hangzhou-based investment partnership

* Says the JV will be enagaged in auto technology business

* Says the company will hold 60 percent stake in the JV

