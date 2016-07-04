July 4 Daytona Corp :

* Says an individual's voting rights in the co to decrease to 5.29 percent from 29.74 percent

* Says a Japan-based firm that engaged in property management, its voting rights in the co to increase to 35.76 percent from 11.31 percent

* Says the changes planned effective on July 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qSroCX

