July 4 Guangdong zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it invested 4.4 million yuan to set up JV with an individual in Guangzhou on June 17

* Says the JV is engaged in medical technology

* Says the company is holding 44 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3FVLCb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)