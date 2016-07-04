BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91
* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
July 4 Guangdong zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it invested 4.4 million yuan to set up JV with an individual in Guangzhou on June 17
* Says the JV is engaged in medical technology
* Says the company is holding 44 percent stake in the JV
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.