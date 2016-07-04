July 4 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will buy rest of 48 percent stake in Wuhan-based unit (52 percent owned unit) from an asset management co, for 24 million yuan

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the unit, after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8dLlnS7

(Beijing Headline News)