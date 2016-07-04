Danske Bank CEO says good development to continue in 2017
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danske Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, sending its shares 4 percent higher in a flat Danish market.
July 4 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will 49 percent stake in Wuhan-based real estate co from Wuhan-based technology co, for 74.6 million yuan
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a fall of about 19 percent in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.