July 4 Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/266ycV

