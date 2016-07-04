BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
July 4 Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 7 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z59OKl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened three investigations on Thursday into consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, and four tour operators including Thomas Cook on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.