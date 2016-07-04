July 4 Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 7 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z59OKl

