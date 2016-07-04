BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
July 4 SCI Pharmtech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$304,422,412 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 29
* Last date before book closure Aug. 1 with book closure period from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6
* Record date Aug. 6
* Payment date Aug. 19
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened three investigations on Thursday into consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, and four tour operators including Thomas Cook on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.