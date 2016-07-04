BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
July 4 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 7 and cash dividend of $0.09922 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8 for A shares and July 20 for B shares
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened three investigations on Thursday into consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, and four tour operators including Thomas Cook on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.