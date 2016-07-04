July 4 NCXX Group Inc :

* Says it repurchased 20,400 shares for 10.3 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 12

* Says it repurchased 20,400 shares in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oq87ll

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)