July 4 TOBESOFT Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 6, 2019, yield to maturity of 1.5 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 9,019 won per share, and a conversion period from July 6, 2017 to July 5, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/558uN5Oz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)