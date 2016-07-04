UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco sets cautious goals as profit miss highlights challenges
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
July 4 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue new shares via public offering at paid in price of 3,552.2 yen per share, or about 12.26 billion yen on total, with subscription period from July 5 to July 6 and payment date on July 11
* Says it to issue new shares via private placement at paid in price of 3,552.2 yen per share, or up to 1.81 billion yen on total, with subscription date on July 27 and payment date on July 28
* Says it to raise up to 13.97 million yen in total
* Says previous release disclosed on June 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yqn6o1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
MILAN, Feb 2 Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a top official at the fund said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating on 27