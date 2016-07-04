July 4 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue new shares via public offering at paid in price of 3,552.2 yen per share, or about 12.26 billion yen on total, with subscription period from July 5 to July 6 and payment date on July 11

* Says it to issue new shares via private placement at paid in price of 3,552.2 yen per share, or up to 1.81 billion yen on total, with subscription date on July 27 and payment date on July 28

* Says it to raise up to 13.97 million yen in total

* Says previous release disclosed on June 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yqn6o1

