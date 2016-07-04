July 4 Japan Excellent Inc :

* Says it to issue 37,500 new units via public offering at 134,259 yen per unit or about 5.2 billion yen in total with subscription period from July 5 to July 6 and payment date on July 11

* Says it to issue 3,750 new units via private placement at 134,259 yen per unit or about 503.5 million yen in total with subscription date on Aug. 9 and payment date on Aug. 10

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2oKrGJ

