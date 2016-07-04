July 4 Huons Global Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue 4,959,779 shares of common stock in public offering

* Says it will raise proceeds of 88.2 billion won, at the price of 58,104 won per share

* Subscription period is July 22 to Aug. 10

* New shares will be listed on Aug. 29

Source text in Korean: me2.do/I5kXibOF

