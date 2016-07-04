BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
July 4 Huons Global Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue 4,959,779 shares of common stock in public offering
* Says it will raise proceeds of 88.2 billion won, at the price of 58,104 won per share
* Subscription period is July 22 to Aug. 10
* New shares will be listed on Aug. 29
Source text in Korean: me2.do/I5kXibOF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened three investigations on Thursday into consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, and four tour operators including Thomas Cook on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.