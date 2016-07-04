UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Dymatic Chemicals Inc :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will decrease by 56.3 percent to 70.2 percent, or to be 75 million yuan to 110 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 84.1 percent to 96.0 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 251.7 million yuan
* Comments that investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/FhyVfq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources