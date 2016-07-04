July 4 Dymatic Chemicals Inc :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will decrease by 56.3 percent to 70.2 percent, or to be 75 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 84.1 percent to 96.0 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 251.7 million yuan

* Comments that investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/FhyVfq

