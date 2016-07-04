July 4 ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Container Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will increase by 100 percent to 120 percent, or to 29.6 million yuan to 32.5 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 will increase by 40 percent to 60 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 14.8 million yuan

* Comments that management development is the main reason for the forecast

