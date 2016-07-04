UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco sets cautious goals as profit miss highlights challenges
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
July 4 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 7, and holders of B shares recorded on July 12
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8 for A shares and July 12 for B shares respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f9KHZN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
MILAN, Feb 2 Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a top official at the fund said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating on 27