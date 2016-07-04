July 4 PharmaEngine :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$101,561,000 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$203,122,000 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 25

* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31

* Record date July 31

* Payment date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/42fP

