July 4 Jetway Information :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$23,766,658 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3

* Record date Aug. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/42pM

