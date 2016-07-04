BRIEF-Vividion Therapeutics launches with $50 mln series A financing
* Vividion Therapeutics Inc launches with $50 million series a financing
July 5 TTY Biopharm :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share (T$870,274,857 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 21
* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 25 to July 29
* Record date July 29
* Payment date Aug. 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/43mD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vividion Therapeutics Inc launches with $50 million series a financing
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* Exact Sciences Corp says that Cologuard is included in medicare advantage advance notice and draft call letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: