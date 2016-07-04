July 5 Yihua Healthcare :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 75,121.2 percent to 83,970.8 percent, or to be 850 million yuan to 950 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 1.13 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/43mP

